BASF wins grant from Germany for hydrogen electrolyzer

The German government will give BASF $133 million toward the purchase and installation of a 54 MW electrolyzer that will supply the firm’s flagship chemical manufacturing site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, with 5,000 metric tons (t) of hydrogen and 40,000 t of oxygen annually. The project was selected from an open call for efforts to help kick-start the European Union’s hydrogen economy. BASF, the world’s largest chemical company, says the electrolyzer should be providing renewable hydrogen to the plant by 2025.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter