Bayer taps Roche for new CEO

Bayer has appointed Bill Anderson, a senior executive with Roche and former CEO of Genentech, its chief executive effective June 1. Anderson replaces Werner Baumann, whose term had been due to run until April 2024. Baumann has had a torrid few years as CEO. His 2018 acquisition of Monsanto exposed Bayer to thousands of lawsuits claiming that its leading product, Roundup, causes cancer. In addition, Bayer’s drug development pipeline has underwhelmed some investors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter