Bayer won’t break up . . . yet

Bill Anderson, the CEO of Bayer—a company with a high debt burden, several drugs about to go off patent, and costly litigation relating to its glyphosate weedkiller—says he has no immediate plans to break the company into separate pharma and pesticide businesses. “Not now—and this shouldn’t be misunderstood as never,” Anderson says in a press release. “Of course, we will keep an open mind,” he adds. Instead, Bayer plans to streamline its structure and reduce its annual costs by $2.2 billion by 2026.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter