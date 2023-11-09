Bristol Meyers Squibb buys Orum’s antibody–degrader conjugate

Bristol Myers Squibb has purchased Orum Therapeutics’ protein degrader for treating acute myeloid leukemia or high-risk myelodyplastic syndromes. For an up-front payment of $100 million, BMS gets ORM-6151, a molecular-glue drug that is coupled to an antibody. The antibody helps the drug be delivered to cancer cells. There, the glue portion of ORM-6151 is released and marks the target protein GSPT1 for degradation, which ultimately kills the cancer cell.
