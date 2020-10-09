Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 9, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Mitsui Chemicals has acquired Cotec, a German maker of hydrophobic and antireflective coatings. Mitsui says the purchase boosts its coatings offerings for the ophthalmic lens market.

Adaptive Surface Technologies (AST), one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2015, will work with Sabic to develop packaging for viscous liquids using its Slips line of nonstick surface coatings. In addition, AST has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Anzu Partners and others.

Nippon Shokubai will expand a facility in Chiba, Japan, that makes lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries. The firm says it is also considering building a plant in Europe after 2025.

Chemetry and Permascand, a provider of electrochemical technology, are teaming up to commercialize Chemetry’s three-chamber electrochemical cell. The cell is at the heart of processes the start-up is developing for ethylene dichloride and propylene oxide.

Azul 3D has signed a development agreement with DuPont Electronics & Imaging. Azul is developing a stereolithographic 3-D printing platform that it says is very fast and can print over large areas.

Firmenich has developed what it calls the world’s first flavor created with artificial intelligence. Working with Microsoft, the Swiss firm matched up data on raw materials and consumer insights to create a natural flavor that tastes like grilled beef for use in meat substitutes.

Federation Bio has launched with $50 million in series A financing to develop microbial therapeutics. The California company’s lead product, set to enter the clinic in 2022, is a treatment for secondary hyperoxaluria, a serious renal condition.

Genentech has agreed to license a cancer vaccine candidate from the Norwegian biotech firm Vaccibody for $200 million. Under the agreement, Vaccibody’s VB10.NEO will be developed for clinical trials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Debut Biotech raises $22.6 million for cell-free biosynthesis
DSM to test Debut Bio’s cell-free production process
Gelest invests in contact lens firm OcuMedic
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE