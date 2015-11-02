Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

SLIPS Technologies

Slippery surfaces to overcome sticky problems

by Michael McCoy
November 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 43

C&EN's 2015 10 Start-Ups To Watch

 

A diagram showing how SLIPS coatings would protect a metal shed room.
Slips prepares surfaces in a multistep process so stuff slides off. The firm says it has licensed multiple technologies from Harvard so it can keep most any material from sticking to most any surface. Shown is a way to treat an aluminum roof, for example, to keep off ice or other foulants.
[+]Enlarge
Drawing of a paint can

Wouldn’t it be great to get all that paint out of the can? The scientists behind SLIPS Technologies think so too. They are developing slippery chemistry that can do that—but also much more.

SLIPS Technologies

Launched: 2014

Location: Cambridge, Mass.

Focus: Highly slippery surfaces for industrial, medical, and consumer applications

Technology: System combining treated surface, chemical functionalization, and lubricant

Founders: Joanna Aizenberg and Philseok Kim

Funding: $3 million round led by BASF

SLIPS, which is just a year old, emerged from the labs of Joanna Aizenberg, a chemistry professor at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute. Aizenberg uses biological principles to design new materials. And one principle of particular interest to her team is how nature puts liquids on structured surfaces so they stay slippery and clean.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: SLIPS Technologies
From left to right, is cofounder and Vice President of Technology Philseok Kim, Vice President of Business Development Scott Healey, CEO Behr, and cofounder Aizenberg.
From left to right: Phil Kim, co-founder and vice president of technology; Scott Healey, vice president of business development; Daniel Behr, CEO; Joanna Aizenberg, co-founder.
Credit: SLIPS Technologies
From left to right, is cofounder and Vice President of Technology Philseok Kim, Vice President of Business Development Scott Healey, CEO Behr, and cofounder Aizenberg.

It was in a 2011 Nature paper that Aizenberg first disclosed how her team coated a Teflon membrane with a fluorinated liquid to create SLIPS—slippery liquid-infused porous surfaces (DOI: 10.1038/nature10447). Since then, the team has demonstrated the technique with all sorts of surfaces and liquids, generally by chemically functionalizing the surface to fix the liquid in place. That versatility means the company can tackle everything from icy roofs to gunked-up ship hulls.

For example, Aizenberg says, an aluminum surface can be roughened and then functionalized with a long-chain alkyl phosphate so that mineral oil sits smoothly on top and blocks ice formation. Or medical tubing can be treated with perfluorodecalin, a blood substitute, to prevent blood clotting.

The chemical giant BASF liked the technology enough that in October 2014 it led SLIPS’s initial financing round, which raised $3 million. The German firm is working with SLIPS to develop SLIPS-coated thermoplastic polyurethanes.

SLIPS is not the only start-up developing slippery surfaces. Most notable is LiquiGlide, a 2012 Massachusetts Institute of Technology spin-off that raised $7 million earlier this year. LiquiGlide boasts partnerships with the glue company Elmer’s, the European mayonnaise maker Orkla, and the paint-can producer Pact Group.

SLIPS, in contrast, has publicly announced only its pact with BASF. But SLIPS CEO Daniel Behr says his company is working with other partners to create slippery containers for consumer and industrial goods. And, unlike its competitors, SLIPS is most interested in pursuing industrial applications of its technology, an area where the company feels it has a leg up, Behr says.

He likens the SLIPS system to a rocky shore at high tide. The lubricant, or ocean, fully covers the uneven surface, or rocks, allowing objects to slip across. LiquiGlide’s system is like a rocky shore at low tide, he says. The uneven surface pokes through the liquid, limiting slipperiness.

Possessing what they believe is superior technology, Behr and Aizenberg are thinking big. They point to a new grant from the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy aimed at developing SLIPS for marine coatings that thwart barnacles and mussels and keep ships moving smoothly through the water. Aizenberg says her lab has had a SLIPS-coated surface in the ocean for about a year now with no evidence of fouling.

Other big opportunities are in preventing ice formation on roofs and in creating transparent, nonfouling surfaces for medical devices. Behr also points to what he calls industrial release: applying SLIPS to manufacturing equipment to speed cleaning and reduce waste.

To move such applications toward commercialization, Behr is embarking on a “road show” intended to raise another $10 million from investors. He anticipates that the first SLIPS-enabled product will be on the market by 2017. And Aizenberg sees them coming for a long time thereafter. “The toolbox is huge,” she says.

Find out what SLIPS Technologies has been up to since it appeared on C&EN’s 2015 Top Start-ups List by clicking here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Trippy toothpaste
LEDs may stop ships from fouling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Partners To Pursue Nonstick Paint Can

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE