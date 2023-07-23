Cefic publishes zero-carbon manifesto

Cefic, Europe’s leading chemical industry association, has published its manifesto outlining how the industry could remain competitive while becoming climate-neutral by 2050. The organization has laid out four key goals: achieving self-sufficiency in renewable energy and raw materials; scaling up renewable carbon and circular carbon feedstocks; making Europe more attractive for industry investment; and ensuring uniform application of EU legislation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter