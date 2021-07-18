Chemours, DuPont, Corteva settle with Delaware on PFAS pollution, will pay $50 million

Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva will jointly pay $50 million to a trust set up by the state of Delaware to monitor and mitigate pollution of the water and soil with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). In a deal signed July 12 and 13, In a deal signed July 12 and 13, the state released the firms from liability for most past emission and mishandling of PFAS in Delaware. Chemours will pay $25 million, and DuPont and Corteva will each pay $12.5 million. The firms will owe Delaware up to $25 million more if they make similar PFAS settlements with other states that exceed $50 million each in the next 8 years.
