Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DSM eyes exit from traditional chemical sector

Dutch firm restructures to strengthen its position in nutrition and health

by Alex Scott
September 15, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Photo of DSM's high strength, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber.
Credit: DSM
DSM is carving out its materials business, including its Dyneema high-strength polyethylene fiber, into a separate entity with a view to exiting the business.

The Dutch company DSM, one of the oldest names in the European chemical industry, says it may sell its materials business to focus on supplying high-value nutrition and biotech products.

The materials business posted sales in 2020 of $1.9 billion—close to 20% of DSM’s total sales—from products that include specialty nylons, biomaterials, and Dyneema super-strong ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fiber. DSM says it doesn’t yet have a buyer for the business. In the meantime, it is carving out the business, featuring 2,857 of DSM’s 23,127 employees, into a stand-alone company.

“This is not something that is only going to take a few weeks or a couple of months, but neither do we want it to take years and years,” co-CEO Geraldine Matchett said in a conference call to analysts probing for details about a prospective sale of the business.

DSM is also splitting its nutrition business into three divisions: food and beverage, health and nutrition, and animal nutrition. Advances in digital technology and bioscience offer new opportunities across these fields, the firm says. DSM’s goal in all of the new divisions is the delivery of long-term growth by making products that are sustainable, Matchett said.

“It is a new chapter in our strategic journey,” co-CEO Dimitri de Vreeze said during the call.

The divestment is the latest in a series of changes that have transformed a company founded in 1902 by the Dutch government as Dutch State Mines to mine coal in the south of the Netherlands.

DSM went on to become the Netherlands’ major producer of petrochemicals. But as the firm began developing a business in ingredients for nutrition and health, it lost interest in commodities. DSM sold the petrochemical business to Sabic in 2002. In April, DSM completed the sale of its resins business to Covestro for $1.8 billion.

The company has been buying businesses such as Amyris’s flavor and fragrance ingredients operation and the flavor maker First Choice Ingredients, both earlier this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

OMV bids on DSM’s polymer business
DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients
After purchase of Clariant business, PolyOne is now Avient
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE