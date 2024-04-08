Direct-air-capture firm ZeoDAC launches

The start-up ZeoDAC has launched to commercialize an amine-free chemistry to capture carbon dioxide directly out of ambient air. The California Institute of Technology spinout has the financial backing of Coca-Cola, the California Institute of Technology, and three venture capital firms. ZeoDAC uses a commercially available zeolite as its capture medium, a contrast to the amine-based media that dominate in most point-source and ambient-air CO2 capture systems.
