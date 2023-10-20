EMD opens electronic chemicals plant in Arizona

EMD Electronics, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, has opened a 7,000m2 factory in Chandler, Arizona, that will make equipment for delivering chemicals and materials used in semiconductor manufacturing. Merck says the $39 million investment is the largest it has made in its semiconductor equipment and services business. The US Southwest has seen a boom of semiconductor manufacturing investment in recent years as a result of government incentives and customer demand to revitalize computer chip manufacturing in North America.
