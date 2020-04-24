Ease COVID-19 border controls, say EU CEOs

Twenty-three European CEOs, including several from the chemical industry, have signed a statement calling on European politicians to ease border restrictions designed to control COVID-19 so that the transportation of essential goods and services across the region can flow freely. Extra border checks and restrictions are slowing deliveries across Europe, and a coordinated approach to speed the transportation of essential goods is required, the CEOs write. They are urging the European Commission (EC) to move quickly to implement its recently announced Green Lane initiative, which gives trucks carrying essential goods priority at borders. BASF CEO Martin Brudermüller and Solvay CEO Ilham Kadri are among the signatories, along with distribution company leaders and CEOs of chemical industry customers. The statement voices industry’s frustration with EU politicians and follows an open letter sent to EC president Ursula von der Leyen on April 10 by Marco Mensink, director of the chemical trade association Cefic, calling for action to resolve the problem.
