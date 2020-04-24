Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ease COVID-19 border controls, say EU CEOs

by Alex Scott
April 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Twenty-three European CEOs, including several from the chemical industry, have signed a statement calling on European politicians to ease border restrictions designed to control COVID-19 so that the transportation of essential goods and services across the region can flow freely. Extra border checks and restrictions are slowing deliveries across Europe, and a coordinated approach to speed the transportation of essential goods is required, the CEOs write. They are urging the European Commission (EC) to move quickly to implement its recently announced Green Lane initiative, which gives trucks carrying essential goods priority at borders. BASF CEO Martin Brudermüller and Solvay CEO Ilham Kadri are among the signatories, along with distribution company leaders and CEOs of chemical industry customers. The statement voices industry’s frustration with EU politicians and follows an open letter sent to EC president Ursula von der Leyen on April 10 by Marco Mensink, director of the chemical trade association Cefic, calling for action to resolve the problem.

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tension but also harmony over COVID-19 in Europe’s chemical industry
Crunch time for Brexit in the UK
Chemical makers set priorities for rewrite of NAFTA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE