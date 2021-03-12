Europeans plan green hydrogen pipeline

Seven companies participating in Get H2, a green hydrogen project planned for Germany, propose building a hydrogen pipeline connecting Get H2 to hydrogen producers and users in the Netherlands. The pipeline between the two countries would be built in several stages between 2024 and 2030. The companies hope to secure funding from the European Commission. The chemical maker Evonik Industries, one of the participants, says the project could eliminate 16 million metric tons of CO2 emissions by 2030.
