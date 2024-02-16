Exscientia CEO fired

The board of artificial intelligence drug discovery firm Exscientia has fired CEO Andrew Hopkins after an investigation found that he had “inappropriate” relationships with two employees. Chief Science Officer Dave Hallett is serving as interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement for Hopkins. The investigation also found that David Nicholson, Exscientia’s board chairman, knew about one of the relationships but failed to notify the company and has since resigned.
