HeidelbergCement plans Indiana carbon capture project

HeidelbergCement plans to triple the capacity at its cement plant in Mitchell, Indiana, to 2.6 million metric tons (t) per year while significantly reducing its carbon emissions. The firm has received $3.7 million from the US Department of Energy for the engineering and design of the expansion, which will include carbon dioxide–capture equipment capable of handling 95% of the plant’s CO2 emissions—about 2 million t per year. The CO2 will be sequestered underground at a nearby site.
