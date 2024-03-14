Hovione collaborates with Dragonfly to access micellar water technology

Seeking to make active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing more sustainable, the Portugal-based contract manufacturer Hovione has partnered with Dragonfly Technologies to access the latter’s micellar technology. The micellar catalytic chemistry-in-water technology was developed by Bruce Lipshutz at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The approach allows reactions to occur at lower temperatures, reduces the need for expensive metal catalysts, and minimizes the use of organic solvents.
