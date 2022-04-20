Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

IL-2 program falls flat for Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb

Next-generation IL-2 contenders may still harness the protein’s anti-cancer potential

by Asher Mullard, special to C&EN
April 20, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb have halted development of bempegaldesleukin, ending a multibillion dollar bet on interleukin-2 (IL-2) as an immuno-oncology drug. But a broad pipeline of next-generation IL-2 candidates is keeping hopes for the therapeutic approach alive.

BY THE NUMBERS

$1.8 billion

Amount Bristol Myers Squibb paid Nektar Therapeutics to co-develop bempegaldesleukin

“[Bempegaldesleukin] was a flawed molecule, and we should not give up on IL-2 because of its rather unsurprising failure,” says Stanford University structural biologist K. Christopher Garcia, whose work helped renew interest in the protein.

Oncologists have had their eye on IL-2 for decades, ever since the discovery that this cytokine can stimulate the growth of the cancer-killing immune cells called T cells. But despite the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an IL-2-based drug called aldesleukin for renal cell carcinoma in 1992, IL-2’s therapeutic effect has been hard to harness. At the high doses needed to kill cancer cells it has severe side effects. At lower doses, it dampens the immune system.

Over the years, researchers have found that various subsets of immune cells express different versions of the IL-2 receptor. In 2012 Garcia and colleagues showed that it is possible to engineer IL-2 to have biased activity—activating only some subsets of these immune cells—and drug developers have been working ever since to re-capture IL-2’s cancer potential.

Researchers at Nektar hoped that pegylation would help do the trick. They stuck 6 protective polyethylene glycol (PEG) groups to aldesleukin to create a reservoir of the cytokine that only becomes active as the PEGs are cleaved. These bulky PEG groups also shifted the drug candidate’s activity profile towards a dimeric form of the IL-2 receptor that is expressed by naive T cells and NK cells, immune cells with cancer-killing potential.

After early clinical data hinted at activity, BMS placed its bet. In 2018, it paid $1.85 billion upfront, and committed up to $1.8 billion in milestone payments, to co-develop bempegaldesleukin. BMS would have received 35% of any profits.

The wager did not pay out. In March, the partners disclosed that two Phase 3 trials in melanoma had failed. Nektar’s bempegaldesleukin plus BMS’s PD-1 blocker nivolumab did not outperform nivolumab alone. More recently, they announced that late-stage trials in renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer had also failed.

The partners have discontinued further development of the drug combination.

For analysts at the investment bank Leerink Swann, the wipeout is a reminder of the dangers of racing into Phase 3 trials too quickly.

Garcia does not see broad implications for the IL-2 pipeline, however, Bempegaldesleukin’s PEG groups are cleaved haphazardly, and the resulting mixture of drug species muddies its biological effects, he says. Bempegaldesleukin also stimulates immune cells with dimeric receptors throughout the body, rather than just in the tumor. The overall result, Garcia says, is a non-specific agent with toxicity limitations.

Next-generation contenders address these shortcomings, he contends.

Synthekine, founded by Garcia, is developing a candidate called STK-012 that aims to selectively stimulate a trimeric form of the IL-2 receptor only on antigen-activated T cells, immune cells that have been alerted to the presence of cancer markers. “These are the relevant T cells one wishes to expand,” Garcia says.

Other approaches are also in development. Bispecific candidates that activate the IL-2 receptor with one arm, and bind a protein on T cells with the other, might improve specificity. Conditionally active IL-2 drugs—masked cytokines that are laid bare by protein-cutting proteases in the tumor microenvironment—are in the works too.

“I believe someone will figure out how to best drug it,” Garcia says of IL-2.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE