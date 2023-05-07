Ineos in running to buy Manchester United

The chemical giant Ineos is reported to be one of two bidders seeking to acquire the English soccer club Manchester United. Media reports suggest that Ineos has made a bid of over $6.2 billion for a majority stake in the club. Ineos CEO Jim Ratcliffe has been a fan of Man U since he was a boy. The Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani reportedly is also bidding for the soccer club. Ineos’s portfolio includes a number of nonchemical activities, such as car and clothing manufacturers.
