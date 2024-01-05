Jay Bradner joins Amgen as R&D head

Amgen has appointed Jay Bradner its new chief scientific officer. The former Novartis research leader succeeds David Reese, who has become Amgen’s chief technology officer. “The steps we are announcing today reflect our conviction that the rapid convergence of ‘biotech’ and ‘tech’ will unlock the next frontier of innovation in biotechnology,” Amgen CEO Robert Bradway says in a press release announcing the moves.
