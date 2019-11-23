Lanxess exiting chrome mine

Lanxess has agreed to sell its 74% ownership stake in a chrome ore mine in Rustenburg, South Africa, operated by 500 staff and 1,000 contractors, to South African chrome ores supplier Clover Alloys for an undisclosed sum. Lanxess expects to close the deal by the end of 2020. It sold a chrome chemicals unit to Brother Enterprises in August. Separately, Lanxess aims to eliminate 3.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions to become climate neutral by 2040.
