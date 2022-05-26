Merck KGaA makes membrane moves in Ireland

Merck KGaA will spend roughly $470 million to expand its capacity for life sciences membranes and other filtration technology in Cork, Ireland. The firm says the move, which will create over 370 jobs, is the largest single-site investment to date for its life sciences business. The new capacity will serve customers making drugs, vaccines, gene therapies, and diagnostics. “Ireland is central to our strategy to drive long-term growth,” life sciences CEO Matthias Heinzel says in a statement.
