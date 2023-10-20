Novo Nordisk buys hypertension drug for $1.3 billion

The Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk will buy KBP Biosciences’ hypertension drug ocedurenone for $1.3 billion. The small-molecule, nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist is in a Phase 3 study for treating uncontrolled hypertension and chronic kidney disease. Cash-rich Novo says the deal aligns with its focus on diabetes and chronic diseases. The firm has been enjoying outsize profits because of the success of the obesity drug Wegovy and the diabetes drug Ozempic.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter