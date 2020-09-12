Polyurethanes buoy Huntsman

Huntsman says it will share good news about the third quarter when it meets with investors during two conferences in the coming weeks. The chemical producer says it expects its polyurethane business to show profits 40% higher than management’s prediction in July. Huntsman attributes the strong performance to better-than-expected demand from the auto and construction industries. The rest of the divisions should do about the same as projected. Huntsman reported a 30% sales decline in the second quarter compared with the year-earlier period, as well as a financial loss.
