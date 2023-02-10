Röhm and Aker sign carbon-dioxide-capture deal

The chemical maker Röhm is advancing projects for flue gas carbon capture with Aker Carbon Capture. Aker will perform a feasibility study for two carbon-capture plants at Röhm manufacturing sites in Germany for a projected capacity totaling 500,000 metric tons (t) of CO2 per year. Röhm is considering both geological sequestration of CO2 and potential use of CO2 as a feedstock for methyl methacrylate production, via reduction to methanol or acetone. Preliminary investigations concluded that the flue gas from Röhm’s processes is compatible with Aker’s aqueous amine capture technology.
