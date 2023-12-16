Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Solvay completes spin-out of specialty chemicals into new company Syensqo

by Alex Scott
December 16, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Solvay has completed carving out its specialty chemical activities into a new company named Syensqo. Shareholders voted Dec. 8 to split the group into separate companies. Syensqo began trading on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris stock markets Dec. 11. With a market value of about $10 billion, the newly formed company has about $8.5 billion in annual sales and 13,000 employees. It makes products such as adhesives, fragrances, and specialty polymers. Syensqo is led by Ilham Kadri, Solvay’s former CEO. Solvay’s new CEO is Philippe Kehren, former head of its soda ash business. Solvay now has annual sales of about $6 billion and 9,000 employees; its key product will continue to be soda ash. In an indication that it has ambitions for growth, the firm has partnered with the Saudi energy and water company Enowa to build what it says will be the world’s first carbon-neutral synthetic soda ash plant, in Neom, Saudi Arabia.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Solvay gets ready to divide
Sika to buy construction chemicals maker MBCC
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay may sell soda ash business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE