Solvay expands H₂O₂ for electronics in Arizona

The specialty chemical maker Solvay plans to build an electronics-grade hydrogen peroxide plant near Phoenix to serve the area’s growing semiconductor industry. The facility will upgrade H2O2 to impurity levels as low as 0.01 ppb. It will be the seventh Solvay unit providing the material, which is used in etching and cleaning steps. Though the firm isn’t disclosing the capital expenditure involved, it says the plant will employ around 30 people and spend about $3 million per year on wages, taxes, and local purchases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter