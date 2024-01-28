UK extends investigation into fragrance companies

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it has extended an investigation into anticompetitive market practices in the UK fragrance market. Last March, CMA began investigating Firmenich, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Symrise for suspected anticompetitive conduct in the supply of fragrances and fragrance ingredients to manufacturers of consumer and personal care products. CMA had been due to conclude its investigation at the start of this year but says it is still evaluating the evidence.
