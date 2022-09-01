UK eyes green ammonia-to-hydrogen facility

Air Products and the port management firm Associated British Ports have unveiled a plan to establish the UK’s first major green ammonia-to-hydrogen facility at the Port of Immingham, England. As part of the project, the firms propose building a jetty for handling liquid bulk products, including green ammonia, imported by Air Products or its partners. The project could help the UK government meet its goal of providing 10 GW of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030, Air Products says.
