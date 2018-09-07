DowDuPont poised to close U.K. pesticide plant

DowDuPont is set to close its pesticide R&D, formulation, and packaging complex in King’s Lynn, England, by August 2019 with the loss of up to 65 jobs. The firm says the closure will eliminate duplication in its agrochemical business following the 2017 merger of Dow and DuPont and ahead of plans to spin off the agrochemical business in 2019. DowDuPont says it will relocate some staffers to its other U.K. sites.
