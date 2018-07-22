Advertisement

Agriculture

Ensuring food security by 2030

by Britt E. Erickson
July 22, 2018
Scientific breakthroughs are needed in the next decade to increase the “sustainability, competitiveness, and resilience” of the U.S. food supply, which is facing increased threats from weather variability, floods, and droughts, a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine concludes. The report provides the following five recommendations to help ensure food security in the U.S. and potentially globally by 2030:

Collaboration among multiple disciplines, including data science, materials science, information technology, behavioral sciences, and economics, to better understand the food and agricultural system.

Development and validation of sensitive, field-deployable sensors and biosensors for rapid detection and monitoring in food and agricultural sectors.

Use and integration of data sciences, software tools, and systems models to enable advanced analytics for managing the food and agricultural system.

Routine gene editing of agriculturally important organisms to improve traits important for productivity and quality.

Understanding the role of microbiomes on crop production, feed efficiency, and resilience to stress and disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

