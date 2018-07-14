Zinc and manganese from batteries turned into nutrients

Tracegrow has opened a plant in Kärsämäki, Finland, that converts used alkaline batteries into zinc and manganese trace elements for agricultural use. The start-up says it is making 10-m3 batches at its plant each week. Tracegrow has now brought in engineering firm Pöyry to assist with a planned ramp-up in capacity. “With our groundbreaking clean technology, fertilizer manufacturers, recyclers, and governments can turn problematic and costly alkaline battery waste to a premium-level micronutrient,” Tracegrow CEO Tatu Leppänen says.
