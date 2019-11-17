Avantium starts producing biobased ethylene glycol

The Dutch process technology firm Avantium has started up a 10-metric-ton-per-year demonstration facility in Chemie Park Delfzijl, the Netherlands, for making the basic chemical ethylene glycol from renewable sugars. The plant, which cost close to $22 million to build, will employ up to 20 people. The biobased ethylene glycol is cost competitive with the fossil fuel–derived alternative, Avantium says.
