Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biobased Chemicals

Biomanufacturers will pursue small projects to weather the economic storm

High-value chemicals will be more attractive than large-volume commodities

by Matt Blois
January 19, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

An industrial plant building in Brazil.
Credit: Amyris
The industrial biotechnology firm Amyris hoped to produce an intermediate that could be converted into fuels or chemicals at its plant in Brazil, but ultimately pivoted to small-volume chemicals like fragrances, and cosmetics.

As high interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown make investors reluctant to finance expensive projects, companies will have difficulty building large facilities that use microbes to convert sugar to chemicals, ingredients, and other products. Instead, industry leaders expect biomanufacturers to focus on small projects until it’s easier to raise money.

Takeaways

Industrial biotechnology investors are wary of expensive projects with long timelines.

Investors are pushing for stringent conditions before backing companies.

Biomanufacturing firms will likely pursue high-value chemicals with small markets.

Brentan Alexander, chief investment officer for the biotechnology financing firm Synonym, says biomanufacturing investors have recently been seeking stringent conditions before funding a company, such as concrete commitments from future customers. “People aren’t exactly sure where the economy is going,” he says. “To shake the money tree and have things fall out, you . . . need to have a really compelling growth story.”

Using microbes to make large-volume commodities has the potential to generate huge profits and benefit the climate, Alexander says. But that strategy requires big up-front investments and takes a long time to pay off. In 2024, firms will instead pursue high-value chemicals with small markets, in which it’s easier to compete with petrochemical alternatives. “You can’t burn cash for 30 years,” Alexander says. “You need to build a sustainable business and grow on top of that.”

“You need to build a sustainable business and grow on top of that.”
Brentan Alexander, chief investment officer, Synonym

While start-ups and large firms have commercialized some biobased specialty chemicals, they have struggled to move into commodities. For example, several firms hoped to make large-volume polymers from biobased succinic acid, but many of those projects fizzled. Attempts to commercialize biobased acrylic acid have also stalled.

Advertisement

Sarah Richardson, CEO of MicroByre, a start-up that identifies ways to make biobased products from waste, says the failure to meaningfully break into commodities means biomanufacturing isn’t doing much yet to reduce the planet’s carbon emissions. To make biobased commodities economically competitive, companies will need to use cheap, waste feedstocks instead of sugar, Richardson argues, though she doesn’t expect that shift anytime soon. “What we have is the same tech stack over and over again,” she says. “Nothing is changing.”

  • Biofuels: Sustainable aviation fuel will power more planes
    ← Previous
  • Informatics: New AI systems will emerge as labs tighten the connection between computer and robot
    Next →
    • Chemical & Engineering News
    ISSN 0009-2347
    Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

    You might also like...

    Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
    Clean fertilizer technology attracts investment
    Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
    Biomanufacturing isn’t cleaning up chemicals
    Lygos to go public via merger with FSI

    Article:

    This article has been sent to the following recipient:

    0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
    Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
    GET MORE
    GET MORE