Clariant licenses cellulosic ethanol in China

Clariant has sold the first license in China for its Sunliquid cellulosic ethanol technology to a company owned jointly by Anhui Guozhen and the US engineering firm Chemtex. It is the specialty chemical maker’s third license of the technology, after agreements in Poland and Slovakia. The Chinese plant is set to produce 50,000 metric tons of ethanol per year. Clariant’s process uses enzymes and yeast to convert corn stalks, straw, and other biomass into ethanol.
