Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biobased Chemicals

Clariant struggles with cellulosic ethanol ramp-up

Firm records a $242 million asset loss on its demonstration plant in Romania

by Craig Bettenhausen
December 14, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A Clariant factory.
Credit: Clariant
Clariant's demonstration plant for its Sunliquid cellulosic ethanol process is in southern Romania.

Clariant has recorded a $242 million reduction in the value of its cellulosic ethanol demonstration plant in Podari, Romania. The chemical maker says the accounting decision reflects a slower-than-expected ramp up to the facility’s 50,000-metric-ton-per-year nameplate capacity.

The write-off represents most of the asset value of the facility, into which the firm has invested around $258 million. However, Clariant says the plant and Sunliquid technology retain significant value for the company. This summer, Shell agreed to purchase the entire output of the Romania plant for several years, and Clariant has already sold five licenses to firms building other Sunliquid plants.

Clariant says in an email that an undersized feedstock pretreatment unit, which it has since expanded, was an early hurdle. More recently, the firm has been struggling with a bottleneck in on-site production of the fungal enzymes that degrade cellulose into fermentable sugars. The result has been lower-than-expected production, high consumable chemical costs, and excessive organic material in the plant’s wastewater. Work is underway to address the problems, which Clariant describes as within normal ranges for a first-of-its-kind industrial plant.

Cellulosic ethanol has a famously rocky history, with large-scale projects in the US from Poet, Abengoa, and DuPont opening to great fanfare, only to flounder and eventually shut down. Feedstock logistics and handling problems doomed previous attempts to commercialize cellulosic ethanol, says Runeel Daliah, a biofuel and decarbonization analyst at the consulting firm Lux Research, so it is interesting that the problems this time are in the main conversion processes instead.

Another challenge awaits cellulosic ethanol makers if they get production ironed out, Daliah says. Bans on new internal combustion engines and proliferation of electric vehicles are eating into the largest market for ethanol—as a gasoline blendstock. Long-term, sustainable aviation fuel and the chemical sector will be more important customers for low-carbon ethanol, which can be converted into ethylene and fed into existing chemical and fuel plants. “I think the chemical industry should seriously look at ethanol as a potential feedstock for the future,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow eyes ethylene from cellulosic ethanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gevo says new catalytic process makes cheap bio-isoprene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enerkem hits all production milestones
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE