Clariant’s bioethanol plant is up and running

Clariant says its $120 million Sunliquid cellulosic ethanol plant in Podari, Romania, is fully operational after being completed in October 2021. Clariant’s process uses enzymes to degrade cellulose from straw into sugars, then yeast fermentation to convert the sugars to ethanol. The plant can make 50,000 metric tons (t) of ethanol per year from about 250,000 t of local straw and other agricultural residues. Clariant has sold all the plant’s output for the next several years to Shell.
