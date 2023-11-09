DMC opens R&D facility in North Carolina

The biobased chemicals firm DMC Biotechnologies has opened an 880 m2 R&D site in Research Triangle, North Carolina. DMC uses custom microbes to ferment a range of nutritional ingredients and other specialty chemicals. The facility will house strain and process development labs, analytical suites, and pilot-scale fermentation lines. DMC already has a lab in Boulder, Colorado, focused on isolating products after fermentation.
