DuPont biosciences headquarters debuts

DuPont Industrial Biosciences has opened its newly revitalized headquarters in Wilmington, Del. The facility, housed in one of the 50 buildings at DuPont’s more than 100-year-old Experimental Station, supports business teams and researchers whose labs include high-throughput equipment as well as bioinformatics and genomics capabilities. Renovations were part of a $200 million upgrade of the station first announced in 2017.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter