Biobased Chemicals

Europeans add renewables to the raw material mix

Companies are launching products made via the mass-balance approach

by Alex Scott
June 15, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 22
Plastic pipe made with a blend of fossil fuel and biomaterial.
Credit: Borealis
Borealis is using the mass-balance approach to produce polyethylene for pipe made with raw materials derived from both biomass and fossil fuel sources.

More European chemical companies are adding biobased or renewable feedstocks to those derived from fossil fuels in a bid to reduce their carbon footprints. Borealis, Ineos, and Perstorp all recently announced they are making products using the so-called mass-balance approach. Other firms involved in mass-balance production include BASF, Covestro, and Neste.

In mass-balance production, fossil and renewable hydrocarbon raw materials are mixed together. No resulting products are made solely from renewable raw materials; instead, companies assign the renewable content to a portion of their output.

Borealis claims it is making the world’s first cross-linked polyethylene pipes derived from waste pulp and food residues via a mass-balance approach. The pipes have a carbon footprint up to 90% lower than those made from fossil fuels, the Austrian firm says.

Ineos has launched mass-balance phenol, acetone, and alphamethylstyrene. The firm will make the products in Gladbeck, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium, from a blend of renewable, recycled, and fossil-fuel derived cumene. Perstorp’s mass-balance approach involves making 2-ethylhexanol, a plasticizer and diesel fuel enhancer, with 25% renewable or recycled raw material.

“Generally, it makes sense to try and take in recycled or bio-material,” says Agnieszka Brandt-Talbot, a chemistry lecturer at Imperial College London. But she says mass-balance producers should pair the approach with life cycle analysis to ensure the inputs have a benign impact on the environment.

ISCC, a German organization that audits companies’ mass-balance processes, says it has now certified thousands of production sites across a range of industries.

CORRECTION

This story was updated on June 17, 2022, to correct the spelling of Gladbeck. It was originally spelled Gladback.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

