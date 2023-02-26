Evonik to make spider silk for AMSilk

Evonik Industries has signed a manufacturing contract to supply AMSilk, a German developer of synthetic spider silk proteins, with product made from the fermentation of renewable raw materials. The agreement is for industrial quantities of the protein, which can be produced as a powder, hydrogel, fiber, or coating. Applications include clothing and coatings for medical implants. Evonik will produce the proteins at its fermentation facility in Slovakia. In 2021, AMSilk raised $35 million in series C funding.
