GF Biochemicals forms venture for levulinic acid–based products

GF Biochemicals and Towell Engineering have formed a joint venture to make and sell derivatives of levulinic acid. The partnership, called Nxtlevvel, expects to open a plant in Europe or India that will produce 30,000 metric tons per year of biodegradable solvents and plasticizers for cleaning, personal care, coatings, and agriculture markets. GF’s core business is the production of levulinic acid from cellulosic biomass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter