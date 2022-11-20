Ginkgo to help Lygos ferment organic acids

The biobased chemical maker Lygos is bringing in the synthetic biology specialist Ginkgo Bioworks to help scale up production of two undisclosed organic acids. Lygos ferments aspartic, glyeric, glycolic, isobutyric, lactic, and malonic acids from sugar. Founder and CEO Eric Steen says the 2-year partnership will shorten the path to market for its products, which he says can replace many petroleum-based materials. The investment comes just a few months after the collapse of Lygos’s planned merger with Flexible Solutions International.
