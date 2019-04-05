Italmatch acquires start-up making hydrate inhibitors from salmon waste

The acquisitive Italian firm Italmatch Chemicals has struck again. It is acquiring Eco Inhibitors, a Norwegian start-up that has developed hydrate inhibitors for the oil and gas sector made from recovered salmon waste. Eco Inhibitors says its products are effective at low doses at stopping formation of the icelike solids that can develop in oil and gas equipment when water and natural gas are at low temperature and high pressure.
