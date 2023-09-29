LG and Eni may partner on biorefinery

LG Chem and the Italian energy and petrochemicals firm Eni are exploring the technical and economic feasibility of building and operating a biorefinery at LG Chem’s chemical complex in Daesan, South Korea, by 2026. The refinery would process 400,000 metric tons of biofeedstock annually using Eni’s Ecofining process, developed in collaboration with Honeywell UOP. Products from the biorefinery would include aviation fuel and naphtha. The companies will decide by 2024 whether to proceed.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter