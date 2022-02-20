LanzaJet to build biobased jet fuel plant in Illinois

The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) firm LanzaJet plans to build a plant in Hennepin, Illinois, to make 550 million L per year of biobased jet fuel in partnership with Marquis SAF. The project will dehydrate corn-derived ethanol into ethylene, which is then oligomerized into jet fuel–length molecules. The underlying technology was developed by LanzaTech and the US Department of Energy. LanzaJet is building its first SAF facility, for which it recently received $50 million from Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, in Georgia.
