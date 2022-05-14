Levulinic acid producer GF raises funds

GFBiochemicals, a Paris-based producer of levulinic acid, has raised $16 million in series A funding led by the French venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. GF says its uses for the money include R&D for new products and development of a facility that is larger than its plant in Italy. The company recently appointed its cofounder, the former French soccer star Mathieu Flamini, CEO.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter