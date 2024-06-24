Living Ink to scale up algae black pigment

The biobased materials start-up Living Ink Technologies has solidified scale-up plans for algae-based carbon black. The firm pyrolyzes algae biomass waste to create a black pigment suitable for use in inks, plastics, rubbers, cosmetics, and textiles. Most carbon black is made from fossil fuels. Living Ink has selected Halker Consulting to design and build a demonstration-scale plant in Berthoud, Colorado. Living Ink recently launched a mascara and eyeliner with the UK cosmetics brand Unseen, and Nike is using its flexographic ink to print some shoeboxes.
