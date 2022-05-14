Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biobased Chemicals

Shell and BP pursue renewable materials

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 14, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Shell is jumping into biomass-based and circular chemicals at a commercial scale. At the recent ICIS World Surfactants Conference, Shell representatives said the firm is adding both plant matter and pyrolysis oil made from waste plastics to its Norco naphtha cracker outside New Orleans. The firm will assign the carbon from these feedstocks to some of its ethylene and alcohol ethoxylate surfactant output, which will allow customers to make renewable product claims. The officials said Shell already has tanker truckloads of renewable chemicals available from Norco. The firm expects to have 180,000 metric tons (t) per year available by early next year and 600,000 t per year within 3–5 years. The move builds on Shell’s 2020 agreement to purchase 60,000 t of waste plastic–derived pyrolysis oil from Nexus Fuels over 4 years. Separately, competitor BP has signed a 10-year deal to buy products from Clean Planet Energy, which is building a plant in Teesside, England, that will turn 20,000 t of plastic per year into naphtha and diesel fuel. Clean Planet says it is working on plans for 11 more facilities around the world.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE