Solvay gets a taste for natural ingredients

Solvay has invested an undisclosed amount in Suanfarma’s manufacturing site in Lisbon, Portugal, for the development of new products from natural ingredients. It is the first collaboration between the two companies. Their first project will be to add production capacity for vanillin, a food flavoring, using Solvay’s fermentation process. The investment is part of Solvay’s plan to build its renewable materials business.
