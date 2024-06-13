Trillium Renewable Chemicals and Ineos to partner on biobased acrylonitrile

Trillium Renewable Chemicals, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2023, will scale up its biobased acrylonitrile process by building a demonstration plant at an Ineos Nitriles plant in Port Lavaca, Texas. Trillium’s thermochemical technology converts glycerin, a by-product of biodiesel and soap production, into acrylonitrile. Ineos says the deal fits well with its sustainability strategy and Trillium says working with the world’s largest acrylonitrile maker underscores its ambitions to bring its biobased technology to commercial scale.
